A handout photo made available by The Chongqing University on Jan, 15 2019 shows a cotton sprout growing experiment inside China's Chang'e-4 Moon probe, on the far side of the Moon. EPA-EFE/CHONGQING UNIVERSITY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The cotton bud aboard China's Chang'e-4 lander that became the first plant to sprout on the far side of the moon is dead due to the onset of lengthy lunar night during which temperatures fell down to 170 degrees Celsius below zero.

State television CGTN reported Thursday that the photosynthesizing experiment of the Chinese probe had concluded and the photos of the sprout were published Tuesday.