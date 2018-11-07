Polls closed at 7 pm in the states of Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, as well as in most of Florida, an hour later than they did in Kentucky and Indiana for Tuesday's midterm elections.

US voters are renewing the entire House of Representatives - 435 seats - along with 35 of the nation's 100 Senate seats and 36 governorships, as well as thousands of local and state posts in elections that are widely considered to be referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump but also on the performance of the Republican Party that has backed him and which controls both houses of Congress.