South Korean Cho Hye-do (L), 86, meets with her North Korean older sister Cho Sun-do (R), 89, during the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean family members (top) wave to their North Korean family members as they leave in a bus after the inter-Korean family reunion meeting at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Lee Gyum-sum, 92, says goodbye to her North Korean son Lee Sung-chul (not pictured) 71, as she leaves in a bus after the inter-Korean family reunion meeting at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

More than two hundred people from South and North Korea bade each other tearful goodbyes Wednesday at the end of the first round of meetings between families separated by the Korean War in the 1950s.

A group of 89 South Koreans, who on Monday had crossed the border to meet with 185 relatives from the North returned to their home country, after the much-anticipated and emotional reunion with their families, from whom they have been separated for decades.