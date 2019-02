Trucks carrying the first shipment of US humanitarian aid intended for Venezuela arrive in the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Thursday, Feb. 7. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The first shipment of humanitarian aid intended for Venezuela arrived Thursday in this Colombian border city, the US Embassy in Bogota said on Twitter.

The Twitter post was accompanied by photographs of people unloading containers of food and medication from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) at a warehouse in Cucuta.