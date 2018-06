A Taliban militant shakes hands with an Afghan Army soldier as a group of Taliban militants visit the government-controlled areas to greet people as a goodwill gesture amid a three-day ceasefire on third day of Eid al-Fitr, in Herat, Afghanistan, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan people, marching on foot across the country calling for an end to decades-old war, arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan after 40 days, Jun. 18, 2018. They demanded the government and the Taliban to restore peace in the country. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 16 people were killed Monday in several attacks in Afghanistan after a three-day ceasefire declared by Taliban insurgents came to an end, officials told EFE.

The three-day ceasefire was the first of its kind in 17 years of the conflict in Afghanistan.