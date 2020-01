A worshipper wearing protective mask offers prayers with Thai dancers performing to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the Chinese tourist popular spot of Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An exterior view of the south wing of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, also known as the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus identified as the cause of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak are treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Medical staff transfer patients to Jinyintan hospital where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus identified as the cause of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak are treated in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

People wearing face masks at a metro station in Taipei, Taiwan, 21 January 2020. On 21 January, Ministry of Health and Welfare announced that a 55-year-old Taiwan woman working in Wuhan, China, has been infected with the Wuhan or coronavirus, which causes pneumonia. EFE/EPA/DAVID CHANG

An Asian tourist wears a protective mask, in part due to local pneumonia outbreak alerts, while visiting the monuments in Rome, Italy, 21 January 2020. More cases of the mysterious SARS-like virus linked to the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak were reported in China on 20 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO

Chinese people wear masks on a street in Beijing, China, 21 January 2020. More cases of the mysterious SARS-like virus linked to the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak were reported in China on 20 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, or coronavirus, in the first confirmed case of this type of pneumonia in the United States,

It is expected that US hospitals will very soon implement certain protocols for those patients presenting with symptoms of respiratory illness with the aim of localizing and isolating people with the Wuhan virus as quickly as possible.