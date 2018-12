An Indian fisherwoman spreads fish on nets to be dried near temporary makeshift shelters set up close to Chandrabhaga beach in the Puri district, some 70 km from Bhubaneswar, Dec. 12, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE HARISH TYAGI

Fish hang on a rope to be dried at a house near Chandrabhaga beach in the Puri district, some 70 km from Bhubaneswar, India, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian fisherman prepare their boat before leaving Chandrabhaga beach to go fishing in the Puri district, some 70 km from Bhubaneswar, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian fisherman prepare their boat before leaving Chandrabhaga beach to go fishing in Puri district, some 70 km from Bhubaneswar, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian fisherwoman sort out crabs from a net at Chandrabhaga beach in Puri district, some 70 km from Bhubaneswar. Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Fishing hubs in India's Odisha state were abuzz with activities on Thursday despite a government ban that prohibits fishermen from venturing into deep waters to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Hundreds of fishermen, whose family mostly rely on fish for their food and livelihood, thronged the beaches in Odisha for the seasonal activity that peaks between October and February.