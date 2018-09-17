Photo taken Sept. 16, 2018 of specimens of spotfin lionfish, called pirates of the Caribbean because they are killing off the populations of hundreds of species in this sea - but fishing contests have now become an entertaining way to deal with this complex environmental problem. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

The spotfin lionfish is called the pirate of the Caribbean because it's killing off the populations of hundreds of species in this sea - but fishing contests have now become an entertaining way to deal with this complex environmental problem.

"I caught two fish with a Hawaiian harpoon at a depth of 17 centimeters (55 feet). This one measures close to 35 centimeters (14 inches) and weighs more than 730 grams (1 2/3 lbs.). Looks like I'm a winner," Andres Moreno, 20, an enthusiastic diver proud of his catch, told EFE.