Delegation members from the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5), Philip Barton of Britain, Andrea Thompson of the US and Nicolas Roche of France (L-R) attend a pannel discussion after a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

Delegation members from the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) Philip Barton of Britain, Andrea Thompson of the US, Nicolas Roche of France, Fu Cong of China, and Oleg Rozhkov of Russia (L-R) attend a panel discussion after a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

Delegation members from the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) Andrea Thompson of the US, Fu Cong of China and Nicolas Roche of France attend a pannel discussion after a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

The five major global atomic powers after a meeting in Beijing Thursday agreed to move towards a nuclear weapon-free world and further strengthen the mechanism of the non-proliferation treaty to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and technology, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, told reporters at the end of the two-day meet that the diplomats of China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States re-affirmed their commitment to fully comply with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).