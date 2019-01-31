The five major global atomic powers after a meeting in Beijing Thursday agreed to move towards a nuclear weapon-free world and further strengthen the mechanism of the non-proliferation treaty to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and technology, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
The ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, told reporters at the end of the two-day meet that the diplomats of China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States re-affirmed their commitment to fully comply with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).