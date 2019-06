Thai security officials stand guard as they provide food to Rohingya refugees after they were found stranded on a beach at Koh Rawi island, Satun province, southern Thailand, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Five Myanmar boat crew-members and the Thai captain of the vessel found stranded on a southern Thai island with 65 Rohingya Muslims have been charged with people smuggling, police said Friday.

“For now, the Thai captain and the other five Burmese have been charged with illegally smuggling in the immigrants,” Police Major General Supawat Thapkliew, the head of police in southern Satun province, told EFE.