Head of the British delegation Philip Barton of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office delivers his opening remarks during nuclear conference in Beijing, Jan.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

US Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson (C) delivers her opening remarks during a nuclear conference in Beijing, Jan.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of delegation Sergey Ryabkov (L) greets US delegation head Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson (C) and US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood at a nuclear conference in Beijing, China, Jan.30, 2019. EPA/THOMAS PETER/POOL

US Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson (C) and the US delegation attend a nuclear conference in Beijing, China, Jan.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

Head of the Chinese delegation Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun delivers his opening remarks during a nuclear conference in Beijing, Jan.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

Diplomats from five major atomic powers - China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States -on Wednesday met in Beijing to discuss nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters that the participants agreed that the five countries "have a special responsibility to maintain nuclear safety" and prevent the spread of nuclear arms around the globe.