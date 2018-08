A resident recovers a statue of the blessed Virgin Mary and Jeses Christ following a fire in Manila, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Five siblings, the oldest of whom was 12 years old, died on Monday after a fire tore through their home in a slum in Manila.

The fire had yet to be fully extinguised as firefighters continued their work on Monday morning, an epa-efe journalist reports.