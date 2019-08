Italian Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), prepares to face reporters after a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Wednesday, Aug. 28. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Italy's acting deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, holds a press conference after meeting President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Wednesday, Aug. 28. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Meo

The leader of Italy's Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, takes questions from reporters after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Wednesday, Aug. 28. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Five Star, Democratic Party to form new Italian gov't

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will charge caretaker Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with forming a new government based on a coalition of the populist Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, officials said Wednesday.

Conte is scheduled to arrive at Quirinale Palace at 9.30 am Thursday for a meeting with Mattarella, presidential spokesman Giovanni Grasso said.