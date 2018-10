People stand near cars piled up in a street after being swept away by torrential rains in the city of Mohammedia near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara

Cars are piled up in a street after being swept away by torrential rains in the city of Mohammedia near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara

A Tunisian woman shows the damage to her house after torrential rains in Mohammedia near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara

People walk down a mud-covered street that was flooded by torrential rains in Mohammedia near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara

At least five people died and two others are missing due to torrential rains in Tunisia since Oct. 16 which have caused serious damage to infrastructure and private property, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said Thursday.

One of the victims is a six-year-old child, who died amid flooding in the impoverished western town of Sidi Bouzid.