Flash floods in south-west Russia following torrential rains have left a toll of six dead, emergency services said on Friday.

Over 1,800 homes and around 6,000 people have been affected by flooding that took place in the Krasnador region, including the city of Sochi, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency.