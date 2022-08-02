At least 76 people have died and 16 are missing in Iran amid flash floods following days of heavy rain, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said Tuesday.
Flash floods leave dozens dead in Iran
A car stuck at the site of a flash flood in Zayegan village, in city of Fasham, northern of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Iranian workers at the site of a flash flood in Zayegan village, in city of Fasham, northern of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A submerged car at the site of a flash flood in Zayegan village, in city of Fasham, northern of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
The site of a flash flood in Zayegan village, in city of Fasham, northern of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH