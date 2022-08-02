Flash floods leave dozens dead in Iran

A car stuck at the site of a flash flood in Zayegan village, in city of Fasham, northern of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian workers at the site of a flash flood in Zayegan village, in city of Fasham, northern of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A submerged car at the site of a flash flood in Zayegan village, in city of Fasham, northern of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH