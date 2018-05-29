A file picture dated Mar 6, 2015 shows a man in front of a Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 mural painting at Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (reissued May 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A passenger writing messages for the passengers of missing Malaysian Airline flight MH370 on a banner at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, Mar 13, 2014 (reissued May 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will remain a mystery as the latest search for the plane ended on Tuesday.

The Malaysian government had given the United States seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity until Tuesday to wrap up the second search for the missing plane, after combing through more than 80,000 square kilometres (30,888 sq miles) of the Indian Ocean - where experts believe that the aircraft is located - without yielding any results.