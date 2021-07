A Tui's worker (C) informs a group of British tourists upon their arrival at international airport in Gran Canaria island, Canary Islands, Spain, 19 July 2021. EFE/Angel Medina G.

The number of flights between the United Kingdom and Spain increased 400% since July 8 as British holiday-makers took advantage of news rules that mean UK residents returning to England from so-called amber destinations no longer have to observe a quarantine period if they are fully vaccinated.

The data from the Spanish Airlines Association will come as good news for Spain’s tourism industry, which has seen a boost in bookings as British beachgoers scramble to get abroad this summer.EFE