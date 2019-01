A British Airways jet lands at Heathrow Airport in London on Oct. 25, 2016. The airport temporarily suspended its departure operations on Jan. 8, 2019, after reports that a drone had been sighted in the area. EFE-EPA/ Hannah Mckay

London Heathrow, the world's busiest airport, resumed operations Tuesday after suspending them temporarily upon reports of a drone flying in the area.

The UK airport reported the resumption of departure operations after keeping things on hold for approximately an hour as a "precautionary measure."