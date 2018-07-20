A Filipino (L) from a flood-prone district watches over her grandchild in a crib at an evacuation center following pre-dawn monsoon rains in San Mateo, Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos from a flood-prone district take shelter in an evacuation center following pre-dawn monsoon rains in San Mateo, Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines was on alert on Friday as tropical storm Ampil intensified into a severe tropical storm, leading to fears of heavy rainfall, extensive flooding and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas, according to the country's meteorological agency.

Several provinces including Zambales, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Bataan - on Luzon island in the northern part of the country - were flooded Friday as a result of heavy downpours Thursday night, according to the Philippine meteorological agency PAGASA.