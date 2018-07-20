The Philippines was on alert on Friday as tropical storm Ampil intensified into a severe tropical storm, leading to fears of heavy rainfall, extensive flooding and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas, according to the country's meteorological agency.
Several provinces including Zambales, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Bataan - on Luzon island in the northern part of the country - were flooded Friday as a result of heavy downpours Thursday night, according to the Philippine meteorological agency PAGASA.