Filipino residents are seen on flooded homes in San Mateo, Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Four towns and two cities in Philippines' Pangasinan province, northwest of capital Manila, are under a state of calamity due to flooding, authorities said Sunday.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office spokesperson Avenix Arenas said the whole town of Calasio is flooded along with Dagupan City's central business district, reported the official Philippine News Agency (PNA).