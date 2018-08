Photograph provided by the Colombian President's Office showing President Ivan Duque working with his team in Puerto Carreño, Colombia, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Colombian President's Office

Photograph provided by the Colombian President's Office showing President Ivan Duque with a woman affected by the floods in Puerto Carreño, Colombia, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Colombian President's Office

At least 54,000 people have been affected by the heavy rainfall afflicting parts of six Colombian provinces over the past few weeks, President Ivan Duque said Tuesday during a visit to one of the hardest-hit areas.

"This is the initial assessment by the disaster prevention and assistance office," he told reporters in Puerto Carreño, capital of the eastern province of Vichada.