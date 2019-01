The Argentine red cross in Argentina visiting houses that were damaged by the floods in Chaco, to the north of Argentina on Jan. 16, 2019. EPA- EFE/Cruz Roja Argentina

Around 1,700 people have been forced from their homes and 3,500 others are being affected by flooding in areas of northern and eastern Argentina, the Red Cross said Wednesday.

The hardest-hit areas are in the northern province of Chaco, which is also suffering from power outages due to high winds accompanying the torrential rains.