A view of a flooded Street along the Neckar River in Hirschhorn near Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a flooded Street along the Neckar River in Hirschhorn near Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a flooded Meadow along the Neckar River in Neckarsteinach near Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a flooded Street with signs along the Neckar River in Hirschhorn near Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a flooded Street with signs along the Neckar River in Hirschhorn near Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a flooded Street along the Neckar River in Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Flooding in Germany as south braces for further downpours

Streets in the western German city of Heidelberg and neighboring towns were flooded Friday after heavy rains and melting snow led to the Neckar River bursting its banks.

Epa images showed floodwaters in the town of Hirschhorn reaching the windows of a kiosk and encroaching on street signs.