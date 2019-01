Courtesy image of the Uruguayan air force showing a flooded town on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, on the banks of the Yi River, in the district of Durazno, Uruguay. The swelling of various rivers and streams in the interior of Uruguay due to recent heavy rains has displaced 514 people, authorities said Friday. EPA-EFE/Uruguayan Air Force/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The swelling of various rivers and streams in the interior of Uruguay due to recent heavy rains has displaced 514 people, authorities said Friday.

The hardest-hit region is the central province of Durazno, where 384 people have been driven from their homes by the rising waters of the Yi River.