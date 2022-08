People displaced by flooding shelter under a makeshift tent in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

People make their way down a flooded street in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

Flooding caused by "monster" monsoon rains have killed at least 937 people in Pakistan since the middle of June, officials said Thursday.

"Around 30 million people have been rendered homeless" Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman told a press conference. "This is a national emergency and we will have to treat it as such."