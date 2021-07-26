Filipino residents affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation center in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A man on a wheelchair wades along a flooded road in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man rides a three-wheeled bicycle known as a 'wheeler' in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Floods triggered by heavy rains in the western Philippines have displaced more than 72,000 people, Filipino authorities said on Monday.

A person has also died and two others injured, the natural disaster agency said. EFE