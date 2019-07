Photo made available by the Wildlife Trust Of India shows a tiger taking a rest in a resident's bed in a flooded area of Assam, India, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SAMSHUL ALI/IFAW/WTI / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SAMSHUL ALI/IFAW/WILDLIFE TRUST OF INDIA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Villagers spread their fishing net in flood waters at Kamrup district of Assam, India, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Flood-affected villagers use a country boat to transport a patient suffering from a high fever at Kamrup district of Assam, India, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A woman carries a child as she collects clean water from a hand pump at Kamrup district of Assam, India, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR