Iranians evacuated due to flood take shelter in a temporary accommodation in Aqqala, Iran, Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Artemis Razmipour

A view of the flooded city of Aqqala, Iran, Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Artemis Razmipour

An aerial view of the flooded city of Gomishan, Iran, Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Artemis Razmipour

At least 70 people have died and 791 others have been injured in massive flooding in Iran in recent weeks, according to the latest data provided by the country's Emergency Services.

Chief of Iran's emergency services, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state-run news agency IRNA that 45 of the wounded remained hospitalized.