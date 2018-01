A handout photo made available by Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows damaged vehicles that were pushed by mudflow and onto the US 101 Freeway from nearby residential area following heavy rains in Montecito, California, USA, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE ELIASON / SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a rainbow forming above Montecito while law enforcement and the curious survey the destruction on Hot Springs Road following heavy rains in Montecito, California, USA, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE ELIASON / SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a detail of a Mercedes-Benz hood ornament that has been covered in runoff mud and debris after the vehicle was moved by flood waters and destroyed following heavy rains in Montecito, California, USA, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE ELIASON / SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a semi-tractor trailer sitting stuck in mud on US Highway 101 northbound just south of the San Ysidro Road offramp following heavy rains in Montecito, California, USA, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE ELIASON / SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a vehicle wrapped and tangled around a tree by the force of deadly flood waters on Hot Springs Road following heavy rains in Montecito, California, USA, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE ELIASON / SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 13 people were killed as heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides in southwestern California, an area that had already lost vegetation due to scorching fires, authorities said Wednesday.

Heavy rains which dumped more than four inches (10 centimetres) of precipitation oin the northwestern part of Los Angeles resulted in rivers of mud and debris that crashed through homes in Montecito area, in the county of Santa Barbara.