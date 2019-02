A model walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by Oscar De La Renta show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

A model walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by Oscar De La Renta show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

A model walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by Oscar De La Renta show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Feminine and floral designs dominated the 2019 Fall collection of Oscar de la Renta's fashion house Tuesday at the Cunard Building in the heart of Wall Street on the seventh day of the New York Fashion Week.

The collection, a nod to a diverse range of fabrics from the Spanish region of Andalusia, was presented on a stage that screamed neo-Renaissance with plants and bicolor horseshoe arches, similar to those found in Andalusian monuments such as the Mosque of Cordoba.