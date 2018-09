A view of the damage to a gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, caused by Hurricane Florence, which made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

A tree is split in two in Wilmington, North Carolina, after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14, 2018, as a Category 1 storm. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Residents walk on a flooded Street in Wilmington, North Carolina, after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14, 2018, as a Category 1 storm. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Local residents work to clear water from a flooded street in Wilmington, North Carolina, after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14, 2018, as a Category 1 storm. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Power pylons are damaged in Wilmington, North Carolina, after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14, 2018, as a Category 1 storm. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Authorities in North Carolina are blaming three deaths on the effects of Hurricane Florence, which made landfall early Friday near Wrightsville Beach.

The police force of Wilmington, the largest population center in the impact zone, said via Twitter that a woman and her baby died after a tree fell on their home, while the father was taken to a nearby hospital.