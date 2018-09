An image provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sept. 14, 2018 that shows the forecast track of Florence, a Category 1 hurricane that made landfall on the morning of Sept. 15 near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. EPA-EFE/Courtesy NHC

The center of the eye of Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

In its latest bulletin at 8 am, the Miami-based NHC said the hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers (90 miles) per hour, with higher gusts, and was moving toward the west at about nine kilometers per hour.