A boarded up window shows the hurricanes and dates the house has been through as people evacuate ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, United States, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Caitlin Penna

Jeff, a homeowner, cuts plywood to board up his windows before evacuating ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, United States, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Caitlin Penna

Families board evacuation buses for a shelter in Raleigh, North Carolina, less than two days before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike Wilmington, North Carolina, United States, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

A handout photo made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a Geo-Color satellite image of Hurricane Florence approaching the US coast, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOAA

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the eye of category 3 Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESA/ NASA-Alexander Gerst

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the eye of category 3 Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS), Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA

Hurricane Florence weakened slightly Wednesday to Category 3, but remains a dangerous storm while moving toward the coasts of North and South Carolina.

In its 2100 GMT public advisory, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Florence has maximum sustained winds of 195 kph (120 mph), extending outward up to 110 km (70 mi) from the center of the storm.