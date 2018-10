Photo provided by the US Coast Guard showing a crewmember on board an HC-130 Hercules aircraft based at Clearwater, Florida, preparing to deploy a marker buoy and viewing damage left by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle. EFE-EPA/Ashley J. Johnson/US Coast Guard/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A man walks along a flooded street in Panama City, Florida, on Oct. 10, 2018, after the passage of Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/Dan Anderson

One day after Hurricane Michael - a Category 4 storm - devastated northwestern Florida, local authorities on Thursday are focusing on finding and rescuing people affected by the catastrophic flooding and winds of up to 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour.

After speaking with Florida Gov. Rick Scott about the situation in the region, President Donald Trump declared the zone a disaster area with the aim of facilitating the provision of resources and assistance by the federal government.