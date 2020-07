Florida broke the national COVID-19 daily tally record on Sunday with 15,300 new confirmed cases, according to the US Department of Health, which brings the total number to 269,811 infections and 4,242 deaths from the disease, 95 in the last 24 hours.

New York previously held the record for most daily cases reported by a state since the pandemic began, with 12,274 on Apr. 4. EFE-EPA