Rescue teams work at the site of the Champlain Towers condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, on June 29, 2021. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

The death toll in the collapse of a 12-story apartment building in Surfside, Florida, rose to 12 Tuesday with the discovery of another body in the ruins, and as the number of people listed as missing dropped to 149.

In the first press conference of the day, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said to the despair of the families and friends of the missing that Monday's figures had not changed, but on Tuesday afternoon she reported a new confirmed fatality.