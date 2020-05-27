Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, said that his state would love to host the Republican National Convention this summer after President Donald Trump threatened to move the event from North Carolina, where it is currently scheduled to be held, unless that state can guarantee that "full attendance" of many thousands of GOP convention-goers would be allowed, despite the measures in place to prohibit large-scale gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The convention, the big event held by the Republican Party where it formally nominates its presidential candidate - and where it is expected to nominate Trump for re-election in November - draws tens of thousands of attendees including GOP faithful, politicians, officials, activists and organizers and is scheduled to be held in Charlotte on Aug. 24-27.