Florida, one of the most heavily populated states and with a correspondingly large 29 votes in the Electoral College, is going into the Nov. 3 election with more than nine million ballots already cast, a record, and with President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden virtually tied in the voter surveys.

The election results in this battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 by some 110,000 votes, are as yet unknown, with about two million independent voters and a large Hispanic population divided between the two main parties.