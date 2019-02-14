Florida's governor marked Thursday's one-year anniversary of the massacre at a high school in Parkland by offering praise for the "tremendous courage" and "resilience" shown by the community in the aftermath of the tragedy.
"On this solemn day, our state mourns the lives of the 17 souls lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one year ago. Since that tragic day, the Parkland community has demonstrated tremendous courage and resiliency, reminding us just how strong and united Floridians can be in the face of such devastating loss," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.