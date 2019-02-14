People visit the ''Temple of Time'', created by the artista David Best to honor the victims of the shooting of 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2019 in Parkland, Florida US. EPA- EFE/ Cristobal Herrera

Two people visit the memorial of the shooting of 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2019 in Parkland, Florida US. EPA- EFE/ Cristobal Herrera

Two women hug at the memorial of the shooting of 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2019 in Parkland, Florida US. EPA- EFE/ Cristobal Herrera Florida gov. salutes Parkland community on anniversary of massacre

Florida's governor marked Thursday's one-year anniversary of the massacre at a high school in Parkland by offering praise for the "tremendous courage" and "resilience" shown by the community in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"On this solemn day, our state mourns the lives of the 17 souls lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one year ago. Since that tragic day, the Parkland community has demonstrated tremendous courage and resiliency, reminding us just how strong and united Floridians can be in the face of such devastating loss," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.