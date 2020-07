Healthcare workers take information from people in line at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, on 23 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Florida registered 173 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a new morbid record for the state, while daily confirmed coronavirus cases were tallied at 10,249 after three consecutive days of being below the psychological 10,000 threshold.

The three populous southeastern counties - Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach - contained 48.78 percent of the newly infected people.