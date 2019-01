Students are comforted by parents and family after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIORGIO VIERA

A handout photo made available by the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 15, 2018 shows Parkland, Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Jacob Cruz, in in a jail booking photo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF HANDOUT

Miami, Jan 8 (efe-epa) - Prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to set the date for the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of carrying out last year's Parkland high school shooting.

Cruz is accused of murdering 17 people, including 14 school students, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during a shooting on Valentine's Day last year.