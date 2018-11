Florida Gov. Rick Scott takes part in a ceremony on Sept. 20, 2018, in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico in remembrance of the victims of Hurricane Maria. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

The United States senator for the state of Florida, Bill Nelson, gives a press conference on July 14, 2018, in Miami. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera.

The United States Senate race in Florida is headed for a recount after the Republican challenger's lead narrowed overnight, the longtime incumbent Democrat said on Wednesday.

"We are proceeding to a recount," Bill Nelson, who took office as senator in 2001, said in a brief statement.