Florida on Monday surpassed the psychological threshold of 100,000 Covid-19 cases and, along with several other states including Arizona and Texas, is experiencing a spike in its caseload, while experts are warning of an increase in cases among young people.

With 2,926 coronavirus cases detected in the past 24 hours, Florida topped 100,000 cases amid growing concern about the ongoing health emergency, the reality of which clashes with the firm stance taken by state authorities against any measures that might dampen the resumption of economic activity.