Vet techs treat a turtle under the remote direction of Dr. Terry Norton at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, on Wednesday, 8 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Unlike the many human hospitals in the United States packed with coronavirus sufferers, the Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys is seeing fewer patients than usual because the restrictions on movement imposed to contain the pandemic mean that turtles in distress are less likely to be noticed.

Located in Marathon, which sits roughly midway between the southeast Florida mainland and Key West, the hospital is currently caring for 43 turtles.