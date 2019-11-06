Trappers are waging war daily in the vast Everglades of southern Florida on the Burmese python, killing more than 3,000 of the snakes, considered an invasive species, since 2017.
On Aug. 7, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered an all-out offensive against the snakes, which officials suspect were either intentionally introduced into the Everglades by people who tired of having them as pets or were pushed into the national park in 1992 by Hurricane Andrew, which devastated the nearby cities of Homestead and Florida City.