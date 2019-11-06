A handout photograph provided on Nov. 5, 2019, by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) shows trapper Tom Rahill, of the Swamp Apes Team, holding the 1,000th Burmese python caught in the Chekika Area at Everglades National Park in Florida. EPA-EFE/FWC

A photograph dated Aug. 7, 2019, shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (3-R) posing in the Everglades with the heads of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) during the announcement of an operation to trap Burmese pythons. EPA-EFE/Office of the Governor

Trappers are waging war daily in the vast Everglades of southern Florida on the Burmese python, killing more than 3,000 of the snakes, considered an invasive species, since 2017.

On Aug. 7, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered an all-out offensive against the snakes, which officials suspect were either intentionally introduced into the Everglades by people who tired of having them as pets or were pushed into the national park in 1992 by Hurricane Andrew, which devastated the nearby cities of Homestead and Florida City.