Honduran migrants (shown here Caridad, at left, and her two daughters) prepare to cross into the US illegally at Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 8, 2021. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres

By Guadalupe Peñuelas

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb 9 (efe-epa)- The flow of migrants in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez and their attempts to illegally cross the frontier into the United States have increased in the last few weeks since the inauguration of Joe Biden and given that immediate return policies are still in effect for illegal migrants entering the US, local migrant shelters are practically full.