Indian policemen stands guard outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, one of the sites of attacks, on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, India, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian paramilitary security personnel stands guard near the memorial built in memory of the victims, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, one of the sites of the attacks, on the tenth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, India, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An exterior view of the Taj Mahal hotel, one of the sites of the Mumbai terror attacks, on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, India, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Sunanda Nankar (R), who lost her husband, pays tribute at the memorial built in memory of the victims, at Cama hospital, on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, India, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India on Monday marked the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks with floral tributes and prayer meetings held at different spots in the entertainment and financial hub where 166 people were killed on Nov. 26, 2008.

Police officials waited in lines to pay their respects at a plaque built to honor those who lost their lives fighting 10 heavily-armed men, trained by the Pakistani militant group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, who sailed into Mumbai from Karachi.