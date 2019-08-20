Incoming Argentine Finance Minister Hernan Lacunza said Monday that he could not discuss the details of his meeting with President Mauricio Macri and other high-level officials, but he said he planned to meet with his own team to work on the "priorities laid out by the" head of state.

Lacunza said after meeting with Macri and his advisers at the president's residence that he would officially take office on Tuesday, at which time he would inform the public of the latest moves by the administration in the economic policy area.