A pig that was swept away in the floods is rescued by a local resident at Varapuzha Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

The government of the Indian state of Kerala has started to focus on reconstruction efforts and obtaining financial assistance after floods which have claimed the lives of at least 370 people since the end of May, officials said Tuesday.

Kerala's chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that his government was now focused on rebuilding Kerala and obtaining the funding required.